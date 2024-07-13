ALTON — Juanita Shaw, an educator and avid motorcyclist from Edwardsville, has had a banner year. She became one of this year’s YWCA Women of Distinction honorees. Shaw also recently participated in the nationwide Ride for Liberty Relay, an event that is dedicated to promoting justice and equality.

Shaw began her journey on May 19, 2024, riding her motorcycle from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to St. Louis, Mo. During this ride, she carried a copy of the Bill of Rights from Black Wall Street in Tulsa to her school in the Riverview Gardens School District (RGSD) in St. Louis. Shaw presented this historic document to her students on May 20, 2024.

"I ride all over the country learning about our nation to use what I have learned to teach students," Shaw said. "I do these things to bring positivity and awareness to our youth."

Juanita is a definite Difference Maker in this region.

The Ride for Liberty Relay, now in its fifth year, commenced on May 5, 2024. It involves motorcyclists relaying copies of foundational American documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Emancipation Proclamation, across all 50 states. The relay will conclude in Washington, D.C., in mid-September. The event aims to underscore the principles of equality, liberty, and justice upon which the United States was founded. Participants come from diverse backgrounds, reflecting the inclusive vision of the nation’s forefathers.

Shaw's participation in the relay is particularly meaningful as it aligns with her values and her commitment to education.

"I was very proud of that," Shaw remarked regarding her involvement in the relay. She noted the significance of receiving the Bill of Rights from another rider in Tulsa and the honor of being part of such a momentous event.

The relay involves motorcyclists switching off at historical sites and schools, creating a tangible connection to the nation's history for participants and onlookers alike. Shaw, an instructional coach at RGSD, highlighted the excitement of her students.

"Students were really excited learning about the Bill of Rights and my motorcycle travels. They made posters saying, 'Way to go, Miss Shaw.' It was cool to make them a part of our handoff."

Shaw continues to ride and engage in activities that bring people together. "I do actually everything it stood for — liberty for all, equal rights for everyone no matter religion, race, and lifestyle," Shaw said. "I really enjoyed it, able to go to Black Wall Street and receive the Bill of Rights. One rider came to Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Alabama; she gave it to me. For us as women being a part of that, it was just amazing."

Shaw’s journey and her recognition as a YWCA Woman of Distinction exemplify her dedication to promoting equality and educating the next generation about the principles that shape the nation.

If you have an idea for Difference Makers, e-mail news@riverbender.com. Please send information and a clear photo of the nominee to Dan Brannan, Content Director.

