Jersey State Bank was the first to jump at the opportunity to enhance the already great atmosphere at Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department's Wock Family Lake. The organization donated a bench for the lake that is adorned with a plaque with the company's logo. Now visitors of the lake can enjoy the beautiful views from the bench. Pictured left to right in front row: Mark Schaefer, Joni Soer, Kelsey Hutchens and Steven Goetten. Back row: Marcie Tonsor, Kelli Keller, Kathy Landess and Rose Wock.

The lake currently has three benches and is in need of more. Residents and visitors can leave a legacy within the city's park system with the Memorial Bench Program. Donors will have the choice of what park and location the bench will be placed. A special personalized four inch by six inch plaque will be centered on the eight foot bench. All benches will be green in color to complement the park surroundings. The cost is $800 per bench and can be donated in honor or in memory of someone special or utilized to recognize a company or group. Currently, the department would like to concentrate on placing benches along the walking trail at Wock Family Lake, but Lion's Club/Wittman Park and Dolan Park are also location options. These generous donations will be a timeless structure that will be enjoyed by countless individuals for many years to come.

For more information or to learn how to be a donor, please contact the department at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

