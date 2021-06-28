



ST. LOUIS – J’s Pitaria, a St. Louis-based Mediterranean restaurant, is announcing their plans to launch a brand-new frozen pita line on Wednesday, July 14, which will consist of four different varieties of pita – meat, cheese, potato, and spinach and cheese. These frozen products will be available for pickup at J’s Pitaria. Customers will be able to place an order in store or ahead of time at www.jspitaria.us.

“At J’s Pitaria, we know that good food is the medicine everyone needs to live their healthiest lives. That is why we make everything from scratch using fresh, organic, premium ingredients,” said Josi Jahic, co-owner of J’s Pitaria. “Our frozen pita line is simply the same good food, just frozen for those who need a quick option that is healthier than fast food.”

The restaurant’s Mediterranean pita is hand-stretched from their homemade dough and filled with fresh ingredients to create a healthy meal. This dish is also known as a Mediterranean pie, which can be found throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, and many other surrounding countries.

Recently, J’s Pitaria also launched their new “Grab n’ Go” line, which features the following items:

J’s Grill Basket – A “grill it yourself” basket that includes four somuni, 40 cevapi, eight ounces of ajvar, eight ounces of kajmak, 16 ounces of chopped onions, 16 ounces of house salad, four apple pies, and a picnic basket.

Grab n’ Go Sauce – Choose from eight ounces of their house-made kajmak, a buttery, Mediterranean-style cheese, and their ajvar, a roasted red pepper sauce.

