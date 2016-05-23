Jerseyville resident, Sissie Hansen tries her luck at the slot machine on a previous casino trip.

JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has a fun, care-free trip coming up in June! Try your luck at the River City Casino in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 29.

Guests have the choice to purchase lunch at one of the many restaurants on site. This trip is sure to be a winner!

The cost is $30 per person and includes transportation and gratuities. All bets will be the responsibility of the gambler.

The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 10:00am and will return at approximately 5pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:45am for an on time departure.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, June 15.

Residents and non-residents, 21 years of age and older, are welcome on this trip. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/category/adult/, call at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

 

