Jream Brown
August 20, 2018 4:51 PM
Name: Jream Brown
Parents: LaShaud Kennell Sr. and Shayla Brown of Alton
Birth Weight: 5 lbs 12 oz
Birth Length: 18.5 inches
Time: 12:38 p.m.
Date: August 13, 2018
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Ja'Shayna Brown (10), LaShaud Kennell Jr. (2), Jrue Brown (1), Jerrod Brown (newborn twin)
Grandparents: Alfred Brown of St. Louis, Sharon Reed of Alton
