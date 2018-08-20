Name: Jream Brown

Parents: LaShaud Kennell Sr. and Shayla Brown of Alton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 5 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 18.5 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 12:38 p.m.

Date: August 13, 2018

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Ja'Shayna Brown (10), LaShaud Kennell Jr. (2), Jrue Brown (1), Jerrod Brown (newborn twin)

Grandparents: Alfred Brown of St. Louis, Sharon Reed of Alton

More like this:

Jan 29, 2024 - Edwardsville Man Charged With Pointing Gun Towards Alton Police, Other Weapon Charges

6 days ago - Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown Speaks Out Against Gun Violence

 