JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School recently selected JR Wells as a Student of the Month for September. Between his involvement in several school groups, his job, and working on his family’s farm, Wells keeps himself plenty busy both in and out of school.

Wells has officially been named September’s Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Wells has been involved in Class Council, National Honors Society, Future Farmers of America (FFA), and the school baseball team for four of his years at JCHS.

In addition to being selected as a Student of the month for September at JCHS, Wells is also a recipient of the National Rural and Small Town Award, much like his fellow Student of the Month Elise Noble.

After graduation, Wells said he plans to attend a four-year university to pursue Electrical Engineering. Outside of school, he works at Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville and also helps out on his family’s farm.

In his spare time, Wells said he likes to hang out with his friends and play baseball - he added that he’s a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Congratulations to Wells for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

