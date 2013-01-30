Jump on the bus with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) as we head to St. Louis to visit two of the area's largest breweries on Friday, February 22. The first stop will be a Schlafly Bottleworks for lunch and an hour long tour. Next, the group will head east to Anheuser-Busch to partake in the hour and forty-five minute tour of the brewery. Both tours include samplings of different types of beers, sure to please any palette. Be sure to wear closed toed shoes for safety purposes on the tours. This trip is only for individuals 21 years or older. The cost is$38 per person. The fee includes lunch, tours, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:30 am and will return at approximately 5:00pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:15am for an on time departure.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, February 15, 2013.

There are only eight seats left, so register now!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

