Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has two fun, care-free trips coming up this summer!

Join us for BINGO Bonanza on Tuesday, June 24 as we travel to CK & L of I Country Club in Swansea, Illinois. The day will be filled with 26 games of bingo, Lucky Number Jackpot, seven chances for the Rainbow Raffle and one chance on the Power Ball. Lunch will include fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, apple pie and drink. The cost is $40 per person and includes bingo games, one bingo marker, lunch, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:15am and will return at approximately 4:30pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:00am for

an on-time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, June 17. Seats are limited, so register early!

Wear your red, white and blue for the Patriotic Play-Day on Wednesday, July 2 to the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles, Missouri. Lunch will be served up at The Landmark Buffet at your own leisure. This trip is sure to be a winner! The cost is $36 per person and includes lunch, $5 slot play, gratuities and transportation. All bets will be the responsibility of the gambler. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:30am and will return at approximately 5:00pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:15am for an on-time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, June 18. Seats are limited, so register early!

Residents and non-residents, 21 years of age and older, are welcomed on these two trips. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222, or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Photo: (l to r) Leo and Dorothy Godar try their luck at the slot machines during the February trip to the Hollywood Casino.

