Do you bleed blue? If so, travel with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) to see another great St. Louis franchise! Join in the fun for the STL Blues Bash night trip on Tuesday, February 24 at the Scottrade Center to see the St. Louis Blues take on the Montreal Canadians! Seats will be on the 100 Level in the Blue Chip Low section. The trip is $105 per person. Fee includes game ticket, $10 concession voucher, gratuities and round-trip transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 4:45pm and will return at approximately 11:30pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 4:30pm for an on time departure.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Monday, February 2.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms or call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

Photo Caption: (l to r) Mark Graham, Joy Bray and Bonnie Sawyer enjoying the Blues game during the STL Blues Bash trip on 3.17.2014.

More like this: