Come out for a night of action-packed fun on Friday, March 27 at Nerf Clash from 6-8:30pm! Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is hosting this new event for kiddos 8-11 years old that will feature several short Nerf games. Kids MUST bring their own Nerf guns, darts, protective eyewear and extra batteries! The department requests that parents mark all of their children's supplies with so that they can be identified! Protective eyewear MUST be worn to participate. Additional batteries will not be available at the center. Price is $15 per child and registration must be completed by Tuesday, March 24. Pizza and lemonade will be included in the event price.

The concession stand will be open with additional items available for purchase. JPRD will not be responsible for lost/damaged guns, darts or other supplies.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

