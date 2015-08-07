JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is now accepting applications for a part-time park and facility maintenance aid to keep the park grounds and facilities clean and presentable for guests all year long. Position will require, but not limited to trash pick-up, janitorial duties and event set-up. Skills required will include attention to detail, good observation, self-motivated and impeccable work ethic. Possible work hours may include mornings and weekend hours.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and starting hourly wage is $8.25 per hour. Position requires certification in First Aid, CPR, and AED or willingness to obtain within three months of hire. Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, or downloaded at http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/employment.htm. Completed applications need to be returned on or before Friday, August 14, 2015.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information about the position or applying, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: