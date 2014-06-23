Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is now accepting

applications for a part-time park and facility maintenance aid to keep the

park grounds and facilities clean and presentable for guests all year long.

Position will require, but not limited to trash pick-up and janitorial

duties. Skills required will include great attention to detail, good

observation, self-motivated and impeccable work ethic. Possible work hours

may include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and hourly wage is $8.25 per

hour. Position requires certification in First Aid, CPR, and AED or

willingness to obtain within three months of hire. Applications can be

picked up at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, or downloaded

at http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/employment.htm. Completed

applications need to be returned on or before Friday, June 27, 2014.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information about the position or applying, please contact JPRD at

618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com