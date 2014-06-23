JPRD Seeking Part-Time Staff
Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is now accepting
applications for a part-time park and facility maintenance aid to keep the
park grounds and facilities clean and presentable for guests all year long.
Position will require, but not limited to trash pick-up and janitorial
duties. Skills required will include great attention to detail, good
observation, self-motivated and impeccable work ethic. Possible work hours
may include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and hourly wage is $8.25 per
hour. Position requires certification in First Aid, CPR, and AED or
willingness to obtain within three months of hire. Applications can be
picked up at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, or downloaded
at http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/employment.htm. Completed
applications need to be returned on or before Friday, June 27, 2014.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For more information about the position or applying, please contact JPRD at
618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com