All bargain hunters searching for deals do not want to miss the sale THIS Saturday, March 7 from 8am-1pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Admission is $1 per individual; no matter of age. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Items for sale will include but not limited to: antiques, books, clothes, games, game calls, household items, jewelry, Mickey Mouse memorabilia, movies, music, shoes, tools, toys and much more! Vendor tables are still

available.

For more information about the sale or to be a vendor, please contact the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) at 618.498.2222.

