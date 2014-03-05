All bargain hunters searching for deals do not want to miss the sale THIS Saturday, March 8 from 8am-2pm at the Susnig Center Dining Hall, located at 806 E. Franklin Avenue, Jerseyville, IL, 62052. Admission is $1. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Items for sale will include but not limited to: antiques, books, clothes, games, game calls, household items, jewelry, Mickey Mouse memorabilia, movies, music, shoes, tools, toys and much more!

For more information, please contact the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) at 618.498.2222.