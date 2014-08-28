Now that the walking trail at Wock Family Lake is now complete, Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) would like to remind the community of a wonderful program to benefit Jerseyville parks. The department would like to extend an opportunity to residents and visitors to leave a legacy within the city's park system with the Memorial Bench Program. Donors have the choice of what park and location the bench will be placed. A special personalized four inch by six inch plaque is centered on the eight foot bench. Benches are green in color to complement the park surroundings. The cost is $800 per bench and can be donated in honor or in memory of someone special or utilized to recognize a company or group. Currently, the department would like to concentrate on placing benches along the trail at Wock Family Lake, but Lion's Club/Wittman Park and Dolan Park are also location options. These generous donations will be a timeless structure that will be enjoyed by countless individuals for many years to come.

For more information or to learn how to be a donor, please contact the department at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: