Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is having new field lights installed on Diamond A in Dolan Park, located at the corner of June and Carpenter Street. Pointer Electric began the installation on Monday, June 22 and is estimating the project will be completed no later than Friday, August 9. In the picture, Dave Wolfley is controlling the truck while Ed Pointer observes from the ground. They are in the process of digging the hole to install the new 80' wood pole. Six new poles will be installed around the diamond and the old poles will be removed.