Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is now beginning the application and hiring process to staff the department for spring and summer. The department is looking to fill many positions in several different areas.

Baseball and softball season is gearing up to start in mid-April. The department is looking for both experienced and non-experienced home plate and base umpires. Games will be played from mid-April to the beginning of July. Non-certified home plate and base umpires will receive $20 and $15 per game respectively. Certified (patched) home plate umpires will receive $35

per game. To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. All prospective non-certified umpires will be required to attend the mandatory umpire clinic on Sunday, March 24 at 3:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, prior to being considered for employment.

JPRD will also be hiring a site supervisor to monitor the park and games to ensure a safe environment for all coaches, players and spectators during baseball and softball games. To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. The position may require field prep, umpire scheduling and occasional umpire duties.

Opening day at Donor Pool II is set for Saturday, May 25. Therefore, JPRD needs to hire friendly, mature and reliable individuals to work as concession attendants, front desk attendants, lifeguards and maintenance aids. All positions will be required to provide exceptional customer service to every patron, maintain a clean and presentable environment every day and give 120% all summer long. Concession attendants will be required to provide quality snacks to both park and pool patrons. Position will require weekday/weekend afternoon and night hours. Front desk attendants will be responsible to greet and provide an outstanding first impression to all pool

patrons and guests. Position will require cash handling, phone skills and to work weekday/weekend hours. Position will also be required to take program registrations, private rental reservations and Party Zone reservations. Lifeguards will be required to stay alert to provide a safe pool and deck for all patrons. To apply, applicants must be certified in First Aid, CPR, AED and lifeguarding; WSI certification not required but desired. Lifeguards who need to be re-certified can contact Jen Rogers at the JCH Wellness Center at 618.498.3500 for re-certification class information. Pool maintenance aids will be required to keep all areas of the pool clean and

presentable on a daily basis, including bathhouses. Position will required the use a power washer and to work morning hours.

JPRD's parks will also need to be maintained during spring, summer and fall. The department will be hiring a park maintenance aid to keep the park grounds clean and presentable for guests. Position will require trash pick-up, janitorial duties, field prep and to work weekday and weekend

hours.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and hourly wage is $8.25 per hour, unless otherwise noted above. Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, and returned on or before Friday, March 15, 2013.

For more information about positions or applying, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

