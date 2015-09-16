All bargain hunters searching for deals do not want to miss the sale THIS Saturday, September 26 from 8am-2pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Admission is $1 per individual; no matter of age. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Items for sale will include but not limited to: antiques, artwork, baby items, books, clothes, collectibles, furniture, games, glassware, holiday decorations, household items, jewelry, shoes, sports memorabilia, stained glass, tools, toys and more!

For more information about the sale or to be a vendor, please contact the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) at 618.498.2222.

