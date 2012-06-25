Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on three exciting and different upcoming day trips. Make plans now for the late summer and fall and register for all three trips.

JPRD will be dancing on over to America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre - The Muny in Forest Park to see The King & I on Thursday, August 9.

Guest will enjoy dinner onsite at The Culver Pavilion. The menu will reflect an Asian theme to tie into the show. The night trip is $70 per person. Fee includes dinner, show, gratuities and transportation. The van will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 5:30pm and will return at approximately midnight. Guests are asked to arrive no later than 5:20pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Thursday, July 26.

Travel with us to Busch Stadium to see the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Houston Astros as the ballpark "Salutes our Seniors" on Thursday, September 20! Guests will have special access to the breakfast reception with appearances by former Cardinals alumni, music and prizes. Game time is at 12:45pm. Lunch will not be provided, but will be available for purchase at the ballpark. The day trip is $40 per person. Fee includes breakfast reception, game ticket and transportation. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. The van will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 8:15am

and will return at approximately 4pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 8:05am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Saturday, September 1, 2012.

Join JPRD as we Cruise to the Capital in Springfield, Illinois on Tuesday, October 9. We'll tour the Old State Capital, Illinois State Capital, Lincoln Presidential Museum and Executive Mansion. Lunch will be served at Incredibly Delicious, a French style bakery, located in the Weber House

dating back to 1845. The day trip is $50 per person. Fee includes all tours, lunch, gratuities and transportation. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. The van will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 8am and will return at approximately 5pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 7:50am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, September 18, 2012.

For more information about these great trips or to learn how to register,

please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

