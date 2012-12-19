Test your luck after the New Year with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) as we roll to the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles on Friday, January 25 for Sinner's Day Out. Before the casino, the group will stop at Fast Eddie's Bon Air for lunch. This trip is sure to be a winner!

The cost is $35 per person and must be a minimum of 21 years old. Fee includes lunch, gratuities and transportation. All bets will be the responsibility of the gambler. The van will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 10:30 am and will return at approximately 5:00pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 10:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, January 18, 2013. Seats are limited, so register

early!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com