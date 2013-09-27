It's time for the adults to have some fun! Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) adult 4-Man Basketball and Co-ed Volleyball Leagues. Both leagues are open to adults that are 18 years or older. All games will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401

Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, will run from November through February and include an end-of-season tournament.

The basketball league will be held on Tuesday nights and cost $150 per team with up to 12 players on the roster. The volleyball league will be held on Thursday nights and cost $200 per team with up to 15 players on the roster. Leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The registration

deadline for both leagues is Monday, October 21, so do not put it off! And don't forget, payment is due at the time of registration.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

