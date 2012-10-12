It's time for the adults to have some fun! Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) adult 4-Man Basketball and Co-ed Volleyball Leagues. Both leagues are open to adults that are 18 years or older. All games will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, will run from November through February and include an end-of-season tournament.

The basketball league will be held on Tuesday nights and cost $150 per team with up to 12 players on the roster. The registration deadline is Tuesday, October 23, 2012. The volleyball league will be held on Thursday nights and cost $200 per team with up to 15 players on the roster. The registration

deadline is Thursday, October 25, 2012. Leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. Do not put it off; the registration deadlines are quickly approaching! And don't forget, payment is due at the time of registration.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

