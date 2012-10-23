Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) adult 4-Man Basketball and Co-ed Volleyball League registrations are down from last year and both leagues are in jeopardy of even being held this winter. Therefore, the department will extend the registration deadlines by one week for both

leagues. Both leagues are open to adults that are 18 years or older. All games will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, will run from November through February and include an end-of-season tournament.

The basketball league will be held on Tuesday nights and cost $150 per team with up to 12 players on the roster. The registration deadline has been extended to Tuesday, October 30, 2012. The volleyball league will be held on Thursday nights and cost $200 per team with up to 15 players on the roster. The registration deadline has been extended to Thursday, November 1, 2012. Leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. And don't forget, payment is due at the time of registration.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: