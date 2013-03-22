Dust off those gloves and spikes, because it is time for a fun season of adult softball. Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Men's Slow-pitch Softball League. Games will be held on Sunday nights with Saturdays being reserved for make-ups. The seven game season will run from April 28-June 23; games will not be held on May 26 and June 2.

The top four teams will advance to playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season. All games will be played at Dolan Park on Diamond A. All teams must be aware that alcohol is prohibited within the park. All players must be a minimum of 18 years old. League fee is $300 per team and is due at

the time of registration. Deadline is Friday, April 12, so hurry to register!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

