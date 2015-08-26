JERSEYVILLE - It’s time for the adults to have some fun! Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) 4-Man Basketball League. The league is open to male adults that are 18 years or older. All games will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, and will run from November through February and include an end-of-season tournament.

The basketball league will be held on Tuesday nights and cost $180 per team with up to 12 players on the roster. Leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The registration deadline is Friday, October 9, so do not put it off! And don’t forget, payment is due at the time of registration.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

