WOOD RIVER - JP Autobody and Detailing Inc are bringing their services to Wood River with a new location at 1400 E. Edwardsville Road.

Since 2014 JP Autobody has made it their mission to offer several different types of professional quality vehicle protection to the local public and businesses including window tinting, spray in bed liners, ceramic paint coating and traditional detailing as well.

With a team comprised of detailing technicians including Michael Mielke and Zach Zieke along with window tinting technician Michael Talley and president and owner Justin Pruitt, the business is able to offer quality services with lots of experience.

“Our biggest success is our auto detailing,” Pruitt said. “We offer several different types of detailing packages perfect for everyone’s budget.”

Everything offered is high quality with warranties on window film, spray in bed liner and ceramic paint coating for multiple surfaces including plastics, wheels, glass, paint, fabric and leather.

For more information on JP Autobody and Detailing Inc call 618-823-8468 in Wood River, 618-946-7637 in Jerseyville or go online at www.jpautobodydetailing.com.

