On Wednesday, April 1st at 10:00am, Senior Services Plus will host the Joy Singers in celebration of the Easter holiday.  The Joy Singers will be performing a selection of spring themed songs and hymns.  The Joy Singers consists of a group of volunteers who have been performing for two years in local living facilities and churches. 

This event is open to the general public, and will take place in the School House Grill.  RSVP’s are not required.  Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.  For more information, contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 8, 2023 - Rehearsals Begin For GU's 94th Annual Performance Of Handel’s Messiah

Sep 28, 2023 - Union Avenue Opera to Host 30th Season Announcement Concert

Jul 20, 2023 - Don Pasquale Takes Center Stage At Union Avenue Opera

Sep 11, 2023 - Edwardsville's Wallace, Hillsboro's Nihira, and St. Louis's Plurad Work Showcased At Art Fair

Sep 11, 2023 - Eldred Man Devoted His Life To His Family, Country and Public Service

 