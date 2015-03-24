On Wednesday, April 1st at 10:00am, Senior Services Plus will host the Joy Singers in celebration of the Easter holiday. The Joy Singers will be performing a selection of spring themed songs and hymns. The Joy Singers consists of a group of volunteers who have been performing for two years in local living facilities and churches.

This event is open to the general public, and will take place in the School House Grill. RSVP’s are not required. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

