First Baptist Maryville invites everyone to attend Journey to Bethlehem, a FREE, family friendly,

live, outdoor, walk-through play. Come on the journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem -- walk the road and experience the story of Jesus’ birth. There will be live animals, cozy fires to warm the way, and complimentary refreshments.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tours will begin every six minutes on Friday, December 13, from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m., as well as Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Each tour will last approximately one hour. Reservations can be made online at fbmaryville.org/jtb or by calling the church office (618.667.8221). Walk-ins are also welcome during the last two hours of each evening. Guests will need to be able to travel outdoors over uneven ground without the assistance of wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers for 1/2 mile.

This program is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Please check fbmaryville.org/jtb for weather and program updates.

For more information, please contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit fbmaryville.org.

More like this: