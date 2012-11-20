Journey to Bethlehem
November 19, 2012
WHAT: Journey to Bethlehem
WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062
WHEN: Friday, 12/14: 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. | Saturday, 12/15 & Sunday, 12/16: 5 - 8 p.m.
WHO: Open to the Public | Note: Guests will need to be able to travel outdoors over uneven ground without the assistance of wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers.
COST: Free
WHY: Come on the journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem. Walk the road and experience the story of Jesus' birth. There will be live animals, cozy fires to warm the way, and complimentary refreshments. Reservations are available online and walk-ins are welcome. This is a family-friendly free event for all ages. Guests will need to be able to travel outdoors over uneven ground without the assistance of wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers. To reserve a time slot, please visit http://journey.fbmaryville.org. This program is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Please check http://journey.fbmaryville.org for weather & program updates.
For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org
