Name: Journee Renae Burries

Parents: Jamicka and Christopher Burries of Alton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 6 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: 7/22/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Navaeh Burries (4) Ra'Niyah Burries (4) Marcus Thomas (2) Ariel (1)

Grandparents: James Vaughn IV of Alton, Shinika Thomas of Alton and Ernie Burries of Alton

 