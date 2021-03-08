(The Center Square) – Journalists planning to attend and cover this week's Senate session in Illinois will need to present a negative COVID-19 test to do so.

"You will not need a negative test to enter the Capitol building or the pressroom," Senate President Don Harmon's Deputy Press Secretary Liz Mitchell wrote in an email to journalists on Sunday. "You will need to show a negative test to enter the press boxes, media gallery or committee rooms."

Journalists won't need a test to cover the proceedings remotely via free, online feeds of Senate, according to the email.

The Senate returns to Springfield on Tuesday.

"In order to make sure lawmakers, staff and their families are as safe as they can be during the ongoing pandemic, the Senate is working with the University of Illinois to regularly test everyone entering Senate offices, chambers and committee rooms," Mitchell wrote. "Media intending to cover the Senate in person will be included in this testing process. Costs will be covered by the Senate. You will not be required to pay for these tests, but we would ask that you assist in keeping costs down by utilizing them only if you intend to be in the Senate."

Brett Rowland

The Center Square



Illinois Editor

