Name: Josiah Michael James Suarez

Parents: Amanda Gegg and Michael Suarez, Jr. of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 8 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 3:25

Date: August 28, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Zaedyn (3); Analyse (2); Roman (1)

Grandparents: Tom & Tina Gegg, Alton; Marie & Juan, Hawkpoint, MO

Mike Suarez, Glen Carbon; Lisa Suarez, Pennsylvania

Great Grandparents: James & Barbara Menzie, Alton; Sammy Russo, Florida

 