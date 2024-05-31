Joshua Fields Signs With Maryville University Track and Field, Is A BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Month For MELHS
EDWARDSVILLE - Joshua Fields of Metro East Lutheran High School recently completed a strong outdoor track and field season. He topped the year off by signing a letter of intent to become a member of the Maryville University in St. Louis track and field squad.
Josh signed his letter of intent recently at MELHS.
Josh is a BJ's Printables Male Athlete of the Month for the Knights.
The MELHS senior was a member of the Knights 4 x 100 squad in the IHSA Sectional at Carlinville and the team was 10th with a time of 48.87.
The 4 x 200 squad for the Knights ran a 1:42.36 for ninth in the Carlinville Sectional and Fields was a key member.
Josh recorded a time of 11.84 in the Civic Memorial Meet this year. He also had a long jump of 14-7.25, so he was a very versatile member of the Knights boys team in 2024.
MELHS Athletic Director Jason Batty said Josh was an extremely dedicated and hard-working athlete at the school.
"His passion for success and to be at his best is second to none," Batty said. "It has been an honor and a blessing to know Josh and I wish him nothing but the best for his future! I know he is going to do great things!"
Again, congrats to Josh Fields for being BJ's Printables Male Athlete of the Month for the Knights.
