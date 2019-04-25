EDWARDSVILLE – For Edwardsville’s boys volleyball junior outside hitter Josh Whittenburg, Tuesday evening’s Southwestern Conference win over O’Fallon 25-15, 25-21 at Lucco-Jackson Gym was an important win for the program.

“Yeah, it was really great,” Whittenburg said in a post-match interview. “We’ve had a program losing streak against O’Fallon recently, and they’re our biggest rival in our conference, so it’s really good to pull out a win today.”

It was a typical SWC match, a hard-fought, nip-and-tuck affair where both teams played well, especially in the second game, and the Tigers were able to come out on top.

“Yeah, it was really hard fought,” Whittenburg said. “Our defensive effort on our side was really good. They came out in the second set and tried to take it back, but we were able to keep control.”

The Tigers’ mindset going into the match was one of staying focused and playing aggressively to get the win, and Edwardsville executed its game plan very well.

“Our passing was a lot better tonight,” Whittenburg said, “a lot better than our first meeting with them this year, and that was really able to fuel our offense. And even our defense, we just felt really good tonight about what we were doing.”

Whittenburg feels that he’s been playing well so far this year, and that the Tigers have vastly improved with their hard work in practice sessions.

“It’s been really good,” Whittenburg said. “Our team has been really bonding. We’ve been working a lot in practice, getting better at our weak spots earlier in the season, and we’ve been really improving a lot.”

The Tigers have been getting ready for the season’s stretch run, with the conference title at stake, and the IHSA playoffs starting later in May. Whittenburg like his team’s chances, and his and the team’s goals are of the simple variety.

“Right now, our goals is to beat O’Fallon again, when hopefully, we meet in the sectional semifinal, like we do most years,” Whittenburg said. “We’ve lost the last couple in that match. And it’s good to get this win, because we’re going to take this momentum into Saturday; we’re going to be playing at the Lafayette tournament (in West St. Louis County). There are a lot of good teams there from Missouri. So hopefully, we can get a good result there.”

And the Tigers have enjoyed some success against some of the St. Louis schools, getting a win over a very good Pattonville team in a tournament. Whittenburg isn’t sure if the Pirates will be playing in the Lafayette tournament this weekend, but there’s still some top-notch competition.

“I’m not sure if Pattonville’s in it,” Whittenburg said, “but I know Vianney will be in it, and they beat us in the Vianney tournament. I’m pretty sure (St. Louis University High) will be there, and last year, SLUH was very good, and we actually had a very good game against them, and it was very close, but we lost, so there will be a lot of good teams.”

But if the Tigers continue to play as they did against the Panthers on Tuesday night, good things will continue to happen.

“Yes, that’s true,” Whittenburg said with a smile.

