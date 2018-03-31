The St. Louis Cardinals continued a busy morning by announcing the trade of pitcher Josh Lucas to the Oakland A’s in exchange for pitcher Casey Meisner.

In five minor league seasons, Meisner has compiled a 30-34 record with 3.66 ERA in 85 career starts (104 appearances). He has struck out 425 batters in 491.2 innings pitched.

A third round pick of the New York Mets in 2013, the 6’7, 22-year old Meisner was a Texas League All-Star for Midland (AA) last season and has been assigned to Springfield (AA).

Designated for assignment earlier in the week, Lucas made five Major League appearances for the Cardinals in 2017 and led the Cardinals farm system with 17 saves in Memphis (AAA). Lucas struck out 12 batters in 11.1 innings this spring and did not allow a run.

