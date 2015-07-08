Alton High School graduate Josh Lovings showed a great amount of athleticism and determination, all the while maintaining an extremely humble attitude in the process.

Lovings made his way to the Illinois High School Shrine Game. The event, which was hosted by the Illinois Coaches Association and the Mohammed Shriners, took place on June 20, 2015 at Illinois Wesleyan University. Lovings was a star of the contest, earning the West Defensive Player of the Game honor.

The recently retired AHS head football coach Jeff Alderman nominated Lovings to play in the game. High school coaches from around the state nominated who they feel are their best players and best leaders. There were about 240 players nominated, which was then cut to about 80 players.

“It was an absolute honor to play in that game,” Lovings said.

The trip up to the university gave Lovings a taste of college life, as he is headed to McKendree University this fall. “I got to experience living in dorms for the first time,” he said, “and I was starving because the food was not that great,” he joked. Something he may unfortunately have to get used to as a first year student

This game was unlike any other all-star game that a young athlete may have the opportunity to play in.

“It was not just about football,” Lovings said, “it was about the kids.”

The participating athletes visited the Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago, where they met with kids with disabilities. The game’s slogan, “We run so they can walk” is an excellent example of how the athletes help raise awareness for the hardships the children face.

“As soon as we walked in the room, the kids thought we were celebrities,” Lovings said, “It was very humbling.” Lovings also described the experience of playing wheelchair basketball as “extremely tough.”

On game day, Lovings woke up like it was any day. As usual, against his father’s wishes and due to his superstitious nature, he skipped breakfast, and headed to the locker room early.

“I like to get there early and get my mind ready,” Lovings said. After 11:30 or so, the team made it on the field to start running drills.

Students from across the state participated in the game.

“A lot of times, you hear about all of these kids, you read their stats, but you never get to meet them,” Lovings said. “Now, we all connected on social media and I have gained some great friends.”

At the end of the game, the committee selected Lovings to be the MVP of the entire Shrine Game. When asked what set him apart from the other players, Lovings seemed quite humble.

“I don’t want to say I outplayed people,” Lovings said, “I just wanted to showcase my talent.”

In reflection of the experience, Lovings left Illinois Wesleyan University a changed player.

“The experienced put a very different mindset in my head,” Lovings said.

Josh Lovings is heading off to McKendree University in the fall to study Business Administration and play college football. Although his dreams are to go into the professional football circuit, Lovings plans to start his own business as a back up plan.

