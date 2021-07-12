CLINTON, Ia. - Josh Johnson had three hits on the day, and the Alton River Dragons had 11 hits in the game, but the Clinton, Ia., LumberKings held on to the lead throughout in a 9-3 win in a Prospect League game played Sunday afternoon at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.

The loss ended the River Dragons' winning streak at three, as the LumberKings were able to hold Alton at bay in building up their lead throughout the game.

Clinton scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, then added a run in the home half of the third to take a 3-0 lead, with Alton rallying in the top of the fourth to score twice and cut the LumberKings lead to 3-2. Clinton then scored single runs in the fifth and sixth, with the River Dragons scoring once in the top of the eighth to cut the lead again to 5-3. Clinton then scored four times in the bottom of the eighth to clinch their 9-3 win, ending the Alton winning streak.

Josh Johnson led the way with his three hits on the day, while Harry Padden had two hits and drove in a run for Alton, Bryce Zupan of Civic Memorial had a hit and the Dragons' only other RBI, while David Harris, Edwardsville's Blake Burris, Zach Carden, Troy Johnson and Andrew Nigut also had hits on the day.

Brandon Hampton of Civic Memorial got the start on the mound, and pitched one inning, allowing two runs on three hits before giving way to Justin Needles, who went four innings, also allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out two, Jack McNeil threw two innings, conceding a run on a hit, waling one and fanning one, and Geoff Withers of Civic Memorial pitched the eighth, allowing four runs on five hits, walking one and striking out one.

Josh Johnson Drives Home Two, Redman Strikes Out Five, Three Relievers Combine To Fan Six As River Dragons Win Third Straight Over Clinton 6-5



CLINTON, Ia. - Josh Johnson had a pair of RBIs while starting pitcher Alex Redman struck out five and three relievers combined to allow two hits and fan six as the Alton River Dragons won over the Clinton, Ia., LumberKings 6-5 in a Prospect League baseball game Saturday night at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.

It was the third straight win for the River Dragons, who are in their first season in the league, and are fighting for a possible spot in the postseason, which begins in early August.

Both teams traded runs in the second inning, with Alton scoring twice in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead. The LumberKings scored a run in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 3-2, with the River Dragons pushing across three runs in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 6-2. Clinton then struck for three runs in the home half of the sixth to make the score 6-5, but could not come closer as the Alton relief pitching shut down the LumberKings the rest of the way.

Harry Padden led Alton with two hits and an RBI on the evening, while Boston Merila came up with two hits, Johnson had a hit to go along with his two RBIs, Bryce Zupan of Civic Memorial had a hit and drove in a run and both Brady Mutz and Troy Johnson also had hits on the evening.

Redman started on the mound and pitched five-and-two-thirds innings, giving up five runs on six hits, walking five and striking out five, then gave way to Parker Johnson, who pitched one inning and gave up only one hit while walking two and fanning one. Bryce Einstein then threw for an inning and gave up only one hit while walking one and striking out one, then Tyler Bell threw the final inning-and-a-third, fanning three to gain the save for Redman.

The River Dragons drop to 17-21 on the season, and have their regular Monday off before hosting the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots in a doubleheader on Tuesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, with the games starting at 2:30 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., then host the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. in the first of a home-and-home set, with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. The second game of the series is at Cape's Capaha Field, starting at 7:05 p.m., then Alton plays the Hoots at CarShield Field in O'Fallon on Friday night, starting at 6:35 p.m., with the two teams returning to Lloyd Hopkins Field on Saturday night, also starting at 6:35, then the River Dragons play at the Catfish next Sunday night in a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

