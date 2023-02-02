Josh & Kara's Love Story
February 2, 2023 9:27 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Josh, Kara
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
City: East Alton
Article continues after sponsor message
Date met pr started dating: June 24, 2017
What makes your relationship special? This year we will have been together 6 years and I still miss Josh the minute he leaves. Watching him be a dad to Cam is my favorite thing in life!
Share a memory you have made together: Last year we brought our son, Cam, into the world! The best thing we’ve ever done.