Joseph Daniel Hieke Jr. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Joseph Daniel Hieke Jr. Parents: Heather and Joseph Hieke Sr. Weight: 7lbs 11oz Birthdate:5/29/15 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 10:47 Hospital: St. Anthony's Siblings: Autumn (4 1/2) Chloe (2) Grandparents: Patricia and Stephen Hieke Sr. (Florissant, MO), Tina Eldridge and Steve Nance (East Alton), Steven Eldridge and Suzanne (East Alton) Great Grandparents: Charles and Jackie Blasingham (East Alton), Dennis and Judy Shareack (Granite City) More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Illinois Center For Autism, and More!