Joseph Daniel Hieke Jr.
Name: Joseph Daniel Hieke Jr.
Parents: Heather and Joseph Hieke Sr.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7lbs 11oz
Birthdate:5/29/15
Time: 10:47
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Autumn (4 1/2) Chloe (2)
Grandparents: Patricia and Stephen Hieke Sr. (Florissant, MO), Tina Eldridge and Steve Nance (East Alton), Steven Eldridge and Suzanne (East Alton)
Great Grandparents: Charles and Jackie Blasingham (East Alton), Dennis and Judy Shareack (Granite City)
More like this: