EDWARDSVILLE - The newest member of the Montclaire Swim Club is Jose Alfonzo, who came from Venezuela for the summer, and has provided a boost to the Marlins.

Alfonzo helped Montclaire in the 15-18 age group races to win the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays recently at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, and has enjoyed his experiences with the Marlins so far. The Marlins compete in the SWISA Championships Meet Sunday at Summers Sports Swim Club in Godfrey.

"It's a great whole team," Alfonzo said in an interview held during the meet. "We are very united together all the time, we practice all the time, we have very good times. So, so far, pretty good overall."

Alfonzo came to the Marlins mainly due to circumstances beyond his control, and both have benefited greatly.

"My teammate from college, Porter LeVasseur, who is the coach for the Marlins, invited me to come here during the summer," Alfonzo said. "So, he is helping me during the summer, and I am using the time here to compete for the Marlins."

Alfonzo has enjoyed his time in the St. Louis area thus far and has enjoyed his practice sessions as well.

"Oh, very well," Alfonzo said. "I really like it with coach Bob (Rettle), we have been practicing pretty good so far. We are having morning practices which are very good. I really love everything so far, like distance, I am on the blocks, pretty good overall. I really like it here."

It was Alfonzo's high-energy style that got him interested in swimming in the first place, after trying other sports when he was younger.

"It was the only sport where I got stable," Alfonzo said with a laugh. "When I was younger, my mom would put me in sports because I have a lot of energy. Then, finally, the swimming was the only one where I was able to stay quiet."

Alfonzo has had some simple goals in mind as he competes for the Marlins.

Alfonzo is enjoying his time so far in the area, and he is very thankful for the opportunity.

"Yeah, enjoying it," Alfonzo said. "Being here, and racing, why we're here. And also helping the little guys for the future. Thank you very much, Marlins, for the opportunity to bring me here; it has been a great summer here."

