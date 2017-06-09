Jordyn Halm earns honor as June Employee of the Month at Alton Memorial Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Jordyn Halm, third from left, of the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center is the June Employee of the Month. Her co-workers say that “Jordyn is a great team player. She puts her patients first and does a great job at being their advocate. With the many changes in OB, Jordyn has been very encouraging. Jordyn has also shown great leadership skills by being a preceptor for several new employees. Jordyn is very dependable and a great co-worker.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip