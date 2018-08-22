Jordan James Fraction
Name: Jordan James Fraction
Parents: Jermaine Fraction and Na'Lani Reid of Wood River
Birth Weight: 5 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Time: 10:18 a.m.
Date: June 30, 2018
Hospital: Mercy Hospital in St. Louis
Siblings: Noah (21 months)
Grandparents: Derrick and Kathleen Richardson of Alton, Desiree Reid and Terrell Hall of St. Louis, Jermaine Fraction of Bastrop, LA, and Andrew Reid of St. Paul, MN.
Great Grandparents: Dana Muffley of Jerseyville, Samella Broughton of Scramento, CA.
