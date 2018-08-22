Jordan James Fraction Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Jordan James Fraction Parents: Jermaine Fraction and Na'Lani Reid of Wood River Birth Weight: 5 lbs 13 oz Birth Length: 19.5 inches Time: 10:18 a.m. Article continues after sponsor message Date: June 30, 2018 Hospital: Mercy Hospital in St. Louis Siblings: Noah (21 months) Grandparents: Derrick and Kathleen Richardson of Alton, Desiree Reid and Terrell Hall of St. Louis, Jermaine Fraction of Bastrop, LA, and Andrew Reid of St. Paul, MN. Great Grandparents: Dana Muffley of Jerseyville, Samella Broughton of Scramento, CA. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip