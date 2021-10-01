Name: Jordan Ing

Hometown: Godfrey, IL

Years of Service: 2016-present

Military Branch: Army

Rank: Specialist

War(s) During Service: Operation Freedom Sentinel-Afghanistan

Medals of Honors Earned: Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Illinois Lincoln Medal of Freedom, Non-Article 5 NATO Medal, and several other ribbons and medals.

Message: I am so proud of you Jordan. For always doing whatever it takes to fulfill your duty. You fought through so much! You upheld your oath and your commitment. I am proud of you for putting yourself above your own desires and safety. So proud for your knowledge that some things are worth fighting for even dying for. I am grateful that you love your country and your home that you choose to leave to protect that home and nameless others to protect their homes and lives. Thank you for serving, helping, enduring the aftermath, and making it through it. Thank you for protecting our liberty and trying to ensure that other countries could possibly have that same liberty. You have endured boot camp, combat training, and the unknown of going into a third-world hostile country to help protect our troops and the people who are suffering in those worlds. You have made your family so very proud. Each time you put that uniform on you do it with pride, gracefulness, and honor. Love you!

Submitted by: Laurie Ing

