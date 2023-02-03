Couples names: Jordan & Isaiah

City: Godfrey

Date met or started dating: March 23, 2014

Date married: August 20, 2022

What makes your relationship special? We started out as high school sweethearts and have been through thick and thin. We learn from each other, we support each other, and we love each other. We’ve faced many challenges but we’ve done it all side by side. We welcomed our beautiful son into the world last year, and expanding our family has only strengthened our relationship and love for each other. No relationship is perfect but I’d like to think ours is close!

Share a memory you have made together: Our first vacation together to PCB, Florida which has now become an annual trip. It was the first time either of us had traveled without our families and we had the best time snorkeling, dolphin watching and eating lots of good food!

