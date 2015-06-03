Sydney Jones served as an inspiration for her teammates, her community and other state track and field meet participants, overcoming a serious heart issue to return to Jersey with two medals.

Jones recently placed sixth in the IHSA long jump (17-4.5) and eighth in the triple jump (36-6) for her enrollment class.

Six months ago, it was unknown whether or not Jones would ever return to track and field because of a rare disorder called Myocarditis. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the myocardium, the middle layer of the heart wall. This is usually caused by a viral infection. Symptoms include chest pain, heart failure and abnormal heart rhythms.

The recent Jersey Community High School graduate had to take her classes at home during her odyssey and could not exercise during her illness.

“It is an uncommon thing, but it is one of the leading causes of sudden death in athletes,” she said. “I had a virus that settled and attacked my heart.”

Because of Jones’ medical help, she was able to recover.

Right before the outdoor season started, Jones was cleared by her doctor to participate in track. She immediately competed in a meet the following day.

“If the myocarditis had been caught later, I could have suffered from a stroke and would have never been able to participate in sports again,” she said. “My heart is perfect today. I am very fortunate.”

In the early stages of the illness, Jones was uncertain if she would ever recover early on, but she felt God was watching over her the entire time.

“I have been given a second chance,” she said. “I honestly do feel like that. I questioned everything, but I believe everything happens for a reason and in this experience it kind of taught me to never give up and to come back stronger.”

Jones plans to attend Monmouth College in the fall and will be on the track and field team on scholarship next spring. She said she is extremely happy she can continue her love of the sport in college.

When the Jersey youth stretched out to 17-4.5 in the long jump, her personal best, she was almost in disbelief.

She laughed and said, “I wanted to cry but then I started to think I can’t cry, I still have to triple jump.”

When Jones entered the competition Friday, she had the attitude she wanted to show people you can have a near-death experience, but not let it hold you back.

“I walked in on Saturday and I said a prayer to have God just watch over me,” she said. “My best jump in the long jump was my first one.”

At the medals podium for the long jump, she said one of her friends, also on the medal stand, knew about her heart situation. “She hugged me and cried with me,” she said.

Jones mostly kept her heart situation to herself when she returned to school. Some of the coaches didn’t exactly want her to compete, but through the season she proved to them her heart is better than ever.

The Jersey youth said she loved representing her school and community in the state track and field meet.

“I had to be a positive role model for the other kids back in Jersey,” she said. “When the kids at school want your picture, it just puts a smile on your face.”

This summer, she plans to use a training program from Monmouth College and stay in good shape.

Now, Jones is thankful for every day that passes by because of surviving the serious illness. There was probably not a person on the state track and field medal stand more proud to be having a medal draped around her neck twice than the Jersey youth.

“It opened my eyes a lot,” she said. “I am thankful for everything. People don’t realize what they have been given until it is taken away. I love track and field and I was close to having it all taken away from me. It made me work harder than I was and that was why I ended my season with a smile on my face and two medals.”

The Jersey youth said she couldn’t be more thankful for her parents.

“They were positive and by my side through it all,” she said. “When I won the conference meet in both long jump and triple jump, my mom just cried. She has been my biggest supporter. She has never missed a big meet. She makes me strive to do the best I possibly can.”

