The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Jon Jay on the 15-day disabled list and announced the recall of first baseman/outfielder Xavier Scruggs to their active roster.

The move for Jay, who has been dealing with tendinitis in his left wrist, is retroactive to May 10th.

Scruggs was batting .229 for Memphis, but had hit 6 home runs with 18 RBIs in 30 games to lead the Redbirds in both categories. His ability to play both first base and outfield–as well as be a designated hitter in interleague games fits well with the current needs of the Cardinals as besides Jay going on the DL, may be without Matt Holliday for a couple of games due to an elbow contusion.

The 27-year old Scruggs appeared in nine games for the Cardinals last season, collecting three hits and driving in a pair of runs. He will wear #59.

GARCIA STARTS FRIDAY

–The Cardinals also announced the transfer of Jaime Garcia’s 30-day rehab assignment from Memphis (AAA) to Springfield (AA). Garcia is scheduled to pitch for the Double-A Cardinals tomorrow.

Garcia threw 72 pitches in 2.2. innings in his first rehab start on May 10th.