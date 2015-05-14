The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Jon Jay on the 15-day disabled list and announced the recall of first baseman/outfielder Xavier Scruggs to their active roster.

The move for Jay, who has been dealing with tendinitis in his left wrist, is retroactive to May 10th.

3-9-15 Scruggs OFScruggs was batting .229 for Memphis, but had hit 6 home runs with 18 RBIs in 30 games to lead the Redbirds in both categories. His ability to play both first base and outfield–as well as be a designated hitter in interleague games fits well with the current needs of the Cardinals as besides Jay going on the DL, may be without Matt Holliday for a couple of games due to an elbow contusion.

The 27-year old Scruggs appeared in nine games for the Cardinals last season, collecting three hits and driving in a pair of runs. He will wear #59.

GARCIA STARTS FRIDAY

–The Cardinals also announced the transfer of Jaime Garcia’s 30-day rehab assignment from Memphis (AAA) to Springfield (AA). Garcia is scheduled to pitch for the Double-A Cardinals tomorrow.

Garcia threw 72 pitches in 2.2. innings in his first rehab start on May 10th.

 

