ST. LOUIS – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Jon Harris will be among a panel of guests at the second annual College Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon at the Missouri Athletic Club.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event, which takes place Monday, Sept. 24, will preview the 2018-19 NCAA basketball season and includes a reception, lunch, and a speaking program hosted by KMOX radio's Tom Ackerman. It is hosted at the MAC's Downtown Clubhouse.

Harris is one of six local coaches scheduled to attend the event. Missouri Head Coach Cuonzo Martin, Missouri State's Dana Ford, Saint Louis Head Coach Travis Ford, Illinois' Brad Underwood and SIU Carbondale's Barry Hinson also are slated to be part of the program.

Cost of the Tip-Off Luncheon is $50 and is open to members of the MAC as well as non-MAC members. Tickets are available for purchase online.

More like this: