ALTON - Immediately following the Alton Tree Lighting Ceremony, families, friends and guests are all invited into the RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W. 3rd St., FREE OF CHARGE to celebrate the holidays with us.

We will offer a photo booth opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a delicious bake sale, hot cocoa, a holiday craft table, balloon present pop game and so much more!

Article continues after sponsor message

All of this on top of our regularly occurring activities like our Arcade Alley, Rock Wall Challenge, Christmas movie showing etc. This event is sure to be one you will not want to miss! Each year, the Open House sets the holiday mood for the season and everyone, young or old, is sure to have a great time!



We love the holiday season and want to share it with the members of our community, hope to see you there!

See video below of the Holiday Open House last year as attendees attempt to name all of Santa's reindeer!

" />

More like this: