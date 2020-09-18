ALTON - A free mobile phone pass celebrating the craft breweries, wineries and distilleries in southwest Illinois has been released by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

The Rivers, Routes & Refreshment Trail mobile pass focuses on the craft experience in the bureau’s six county region and highlights eight participating businesses. The mobile pass is free and available for download at: www.explore.riversandroutes.com

Those who download the pass receive access to discounts on food and drinks and can register to receive a free prize for visiting four of the eight businesses.

“We know people enjoy exploring our great craft breweries, wineries and distilleries” says Barbara Strack, interim CEO of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “And now we have the perfect way to showcase those businesses to visitors and locals who want to enjoy the craft experience in our region and get a discount on food and drinks during their visit.”

Participating businesses include: Bella Vista Winery, Maryville; BTO Distillers – Bluestem Vodka, Bethalto; Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Grafton; Mastermind Vodka, Pontoon Beach; Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Collinsville; Recess Brewery, Edwardsville; Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton; The Winery at Shale Lake, Staunton. Each craft experience includes discounts on tours, drinks or food. The pass also allows those who check in at four of the eight locations to register for a free prize. A Rivers, Routes & Refreshments facemask will be mailed to those who sign up for the prize.

The passport is available via a dedicated landing page where people can sign-up for the Rivers, Routes & refreshment pass by providing their name, e-mail address, and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps take up space on a user’s phone.

“The mobile pass really gives people the chance to explore the region at their leisure and enjoy a relaxing visit to the participating businesses,” Strack notes. “And right now it’s especially important that we support our local craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism teamed up with Bandwango, a travel technology platform, to develop the mobile friendly pass. A “Walk With Lincoln” mobile pass has also been created which provides a historical tour of Alton highlighting Abraham Lincoln’s impact on the riverfront community. The Walk With Lincoln pass is also free to download.

Additional mobile passports are expected to be launched throughout 2020 and into 2021 highlighting eagle watching experiences, Route 66, and haunted sites throughout the region.

For more information on the passes, visit: Explore.RiversandRoutes.com

