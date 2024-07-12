BELLEVILLE – A leadership panel discussion titled "The Power of Mentorship - Women Supporting Women" is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in the Scott Air Force Base auditorium in Belleville.

The event will feature prominent leaders including General Jacqueline Van Ovost, Commander of U.S. Transportation Command; Kristina O'Brien, Deputy to the Commanding General of the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC); and Chief Master Sergeant Deneen Jeziorske, Chief of the Medical Enlisted Force at Air Mobility Command (AMC).

The panel is scheduled on Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. This day is significant as it honors the historical contributions and achievements of women across various fields.

"This discussion aims to highlight the importance of mentorship and support among women," a statement from the organizers read. "It's an opportunity for us to celebrate and reflect on the strides made towards gender equality and the role mentorship plays in empowering women."

The event is organized by U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), SDDC, and AMC, in collaboration with Scott AFB's Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging initiative. The panel seeks to provide insights into the experiences and perspectives of women leaders in the military and beyond, fostering a culture of support and empowerment.

Attendees are encouraged to join the conversation and learn from the experiences of these distinguished leaders. The discussion promises to be an inspiring and educational experience, emphasizing the critical role of mentorship in professional and personal growth.

For more information, participants are encouraged to follow updates using the hashtags #WomensEqualityDay, #WomenSupportingWomen, #Mentorship, #Leadership, and #Empowerment.

